We’re sitting next to StockTwits Founder/CEO and angel investor Howard Lindzon at the big international tech conference Le Web, where he’s going to give a keynote speech in a few minutes. He’s working hard on it. (He tells us he had 4 espressos today, too.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.