Howard Lindzon: Truth-Teller

We love Howard Lindzon. Not just because Howard likes our site, and not just because Howard’s own blog is a good read. We also love Howard because Howard loves to talk.



As in this TechTicker interview, when Howard is asked if Quincy Smith and CBS overpaid last year when they bought his WallStrip, for an estimated $4 million. His response? “They overpaid based on revenue.”

We gather that Howard may have some remorse for that quip, but he shouldn’t. While it’s a great headline, it’s not terribly controversial. Like many other Web startups, WallStrip would be overvalued using any revenue multiple — because it had no revenue. That doesn’t mean that CBS won’t get its money’s worth out of it — or the talent it acquired when it bought the show — down the line.

See Also: CBS’ Quincy Smith: Truth-Teller

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.