SOURCE: Jeff Zucker Was Caught Off Guard When Howard Kurtz Told Him He Was Leaving For Fox News

CNN executives had made media reporter Howard Kurtz a contract renewal offer and were taken aback when he told them of his plans to join Fox News, industry sources with knowledge of the discussions told Business Insider.



Privately, CNN executives have painted the picture that they were not interested in renewing his contract to host the media criticism show “Reliable Sources.” The New York Times quoted multiple anonymous executives as being unwilling to say so publicly because they didn’t want to “anger someone who, as a media reporter, covers CNN and other television networks.”

But sources familiar with discussions between Kurtz and CNN said that multiple conversations between the parties over the last month, and that the network offered Kurtz a contract.

One source said CNN President Jeff Zucker was caught “off guard” by Kurtz’s decision to bolt for Fox. Zucker, the source said, asked Kurtz for more time to think it over. Kurtz said, however, that he would not entertain a counteroffer.

Kurtz said in a statement upon joining Fox News that he was “tempted to continue” with CNN, but he wanted to add a new dimension to Fox’s coverage and establish more of an online presence.

A CNN spokesperson referred to the network’s statement on his departure:

“Howie Kurtz has served as host of Reliable Sources for 15 years, developing it into a leading source for commentary and critique on the media. We thank him for all his contributions to CNN, and wish him all the best in this new opportunity.”

Kurtz came under scrutiny early last month after making an incorrect claim about Jason Collins, the first NBA player to reveal he is gay. Kurtz was fired by The Daily Beast after writing in a column that Collins didn’t admit that he was engaged to a woman — something that was factually incorrect. He later apologized in a lengthy diatribe on “Reliable Sources.”

