Daily Beast Reporter Howard Kurtz Made This Uncomfortable Video About Jason Collins Before Getting Fired

Reporter Howard Kurtz was let go by the Daily Beast hours after retracting his article that incorrectly said gay NBA player Jason Collins didn’t tell the truth about his engagement to a woman.



That article wasn’t the only thing Kurtz said about Collins yesterday.

He also made this video with Lauren Ashburn for the website Daily Download.

In it, Kurtz reiterates the factually inaccurate statement about Collins’ engagement, and makes an off-colour comment about him “playing both sides of the court.”

The entire tone of the conversation is accusatory and oddly snarky, and the “playing both sides” part is downright uncomfortable.

We can’t find the video in the Daily Download YouTube page anymore, so we’re guessing that it was taken down after the article was retracted.

Here it is:



