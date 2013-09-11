Howard Kurtz Almost Doubled His Ratings In His First Appearance At Fox News

Media critic Howard Kurtz nearly doubled his ratings in his first show at Fox News,

following a move to the network from CNN in June.

According to Nielsen Media Research, the new media program “MediaBuzz” garnered nearly 850,000 total viewers in the 11 a.m. hour in the show’s debut on Sunday. That outpaced CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Kurtz’s former media criticism show, which drew 516,000 viewers, according to Nielsen. MSNBC’s “Melissa Harris-Perry” drew just 271,000 viewers during the hour.

For Kurtz, his first-show ratings were up 83% from the average viewership during Kurtz’s last six months hosting “Reliable Sources.” During the January-June 2013 period, Kurtz averaged 464,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen.

The full ratings:

FNC’s “MediaBuzz”: 847,000 in total viewers (133,000 in 25-54)

CNN’s “Reliable Sources”: 516,000 total (164,000 in 25-54)

MSNBC’s Melissa “Harris-Perry”: 271,000 total (76,000 in 25-54)

