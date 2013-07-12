HOUSE OF THE DAY: Howard Hughes' Former Lake Tahoe Getaway Is On The Market For $19.5 Million

A “log cabin-style” home on Lake Tahoe that once belonged to famed aviator Howard Hughes is on the market in Crystal Bay, Nevada for $19.5 million, according to real estate blog Curbed.



The 2,518-square-foot “Summertide” is being sold by Chase International, and it remains very much as it was when Hughes owned it. The property has only changed hands once — Bruce James, former Public Printer of the U.S., and his wife Nora purchased it in 1995 and have made very few changes to the home since then.

Hughes, once one of the richest men in the world, was reportedly something of a recluse and bought the cabin in the 1950s to use as an escape.

The 5.5 acre estate is situated just on the edge of beautiful Lake Tahoe and has panoramic views of the water and surrounding mountains. Also on the property are a 1,343-square-foot guest house and separate 4-car garage. Both the main cabin and the guest house have beautifully finished beams, large windows and stone fireplaces. Hughes entertained many famous guests at the Summertide, including President Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. All four of the bathrooms in the main house have been updated as well. The house has five spacious but cozy bedrooms with great natural light and lots of privacy. A new outdoor hot tub with stunning views of Lake Tahoe is an added bonus. The house has over 500 square feet of lake frontage from which guests can enjoy spectacular views. The property has a walk-down pier and buoy, providing owners and guests with easy lake access. The current owners added a heated driveway and a state-of-the-art alarm system in both the main and guest cabins. You've seen Howard Hughes' waterfront property... Now see Pharrell's >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.