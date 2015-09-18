Aviation entrepreneur Howard Hughes' former Lake Tahoe estate is on the market for $19.5 million

Peter Tye Setting foot on Hughes’ old stomping grounds is like checking into a four-star resort.

Boasting a private pier with jaw-dropping views and known as “Summertide,” this legendary propertyalong Lake Tahoe’s North Shore is what real estate dreams are made of.

Aviation entrepreneur and American business tycoon Howard Hughes was once the home’s owner, but now it can be yours for $US19.5 million. John Leles, who is affiliated with Oliver Luxury Real Estate and Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of this lakeside paradise.

Welcome to Summertide. Peter Tye Perched on a bluff, the home looks out across 500 feet of pristine shoreline. Peter Tye The estate includes five parcels of land over 5.5 acres. Peter Tye According to the listing, the property can be redeveloped into a massive lakefront compound, or split up into multiple lakefront and lake-view homes. Peter Tye The 3,800 square feet of living space is divided between the historic log cabin home and the guest cottage. Peter Tye Constructed from timber in 1934, the main house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a partial bath. Peter Tye The kitchen has a rustic feel and a huge stove. Peter Tye Good luck focusing on work with an office view like this. Peter Tye High ceilings and a wrap-around deck lend a breezy, open vibe to the family room. Peter Tye Grab a good book and hang out on the patio... Peter Tye ...or pour yourself a cold one and venture down a level to the hot tub. Peter Tye Imagine taking your morning on coffee on this deck. Peter Tye The guest cottage is just as cosy with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and cushy leather sofas. Peter Tye The views from these windows are so gorgeous they almost look like framed art. Peter Tye A flight of stairs leads to your private dock. Peter Tye Kids can let out their energy on this swing set, complete with a slide and cargo net. Peter Tye Challenge your family and friends to a friendly game of volleyball -- but try not to serve the ball to Lake Tahoe. Peter Tye There's a detached four-car garage with great man cave possibilities. Peter Tye Crystal Bay residents have access to two golf courses, a tennis complex, ski resort, and 37,000-square-foot recreation center. May you live happily ever after. Peter Tye

