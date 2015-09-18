Aviation entrepreneur Howard Hughes' former Lake Tahoe estate is on the market for $19.5 million

Peter TyeSetting foot on Hughes’ old stomping grounds is like checking into a four-star resort.
Boasting a private pier with jaw-dropping views and known as “Summertide,” this legendary propertyalong Lake Tahoe’s North Shore is what real estate dreams are made of.
Aviation entrepreneur and American business tycoon Howard Hughes was once the home’s owner, but now it can be yours for $US19.5 million. John Leles, who is affiliated with Oliver Luxury Real Estate and Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.
Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of this lakeside paradise.
According to the listing, the property can be redeveloped into a massive lakefront compound, or split up into multiple lakefront and lake-view homes.
Peter Tye
The 3,800 square feet of living space is divided between the historic log cabin home and the guest cottage.
Peter Tye
Constructed from timber in 1934, the main house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a partial bath.
Peter Tye
Peter Tye
Challenge your family and friends to a friendly game of volleyball -- but try not to serve the ball to Lake Tahoe.
Peter Tye
