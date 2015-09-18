Aviation entrepreneur Howard Hughes' former Lake Tahoe estate is on the market for $19.5 million

Brittany Fowler
Howard Hughes EstatePeter TyeSetting foot on Hughes’ old stomping grounds is like checking into a four-star resort.

Boasting a private pier with jaw-dropping views and known as “Summertide,” this legendary propertyalong Lake Tahoe’s North Shore is what real estate dreams are made of.

Aviation entrepreneur and American business tycoon Howard Hughes was once the home’s owner, but now it can be yours for $US19.5 million. John Leles, who is affiliated with Oliver Luxury Real Estate and Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of this lakeside paradise.

Welcome to Summertide.

Peter Tye

Perched on a bluff, the home looks out across 500 feet of pristine shoreline.

Peter Tye

The estate includes five parcels of land over 5.5 acres.

Peter Tye

According to the listing, the property can be redeveloped into a massive lakefront compound, or split up into multiple lakefront and lake-view homes.

Peter Tye

The 3,800 square feet of living space is divided between the historic log cabin home and the guest cottage.

Peter Tye

Constructed from timber in 1934, the main house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a partial bath.

Peter Tye

The kitchen has a rustic feel and a huge stove.

Peter Tye

Good luck focusing on work with an office view like this.

Peter Tye

High ceilings and a wrap-around deck lend a breezy, open vibe to the family room.

Peter Tye

Grab a good book and hang out on the patio...

Peter Tye

...or pour yourself a cold one and venture down a level to the hot tub.

Peter Tye

Imagine taking your morning on coffee on this deck.

Peter Tye

The guest cottage is just as cosy with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and cushy leather sofas.

Peter Tye

The views from these windows are so gorgeous they almost look like framed art.

Peter Tye

A flight of stairs leads to your private dock.

Peter Tye

Kids can let out their energy on this swing set, complete with a slide and cargo net.

Peter Tye

Challenge your family and friends to a friendly game of volleyball -- but try not to serve the ball to Lake Tahoe.

Peter Tye

There's a detached four-car garage with great man cave possibilities.

Peter Tye

Crystal Bay residents have access to two golf courses, a tennis complex, ski resort, and 37,000-square-foot recreation center. May you live happily ever after.

Peter Tye

