Howard Dean: You May Want To Buy Health Insurance Stocks If This Thing Passes

Wow!



Howard Dean, who knows a thing or two about medicine, and has long been an advocate for reform, just said on CNBC that “you may want to buy health insurance stocks if this thing passes.”

Basically, “reform” has turned into a big ol’ gravy train for private industry (not surprisingly, but surprising for a politician, even an ex-politician, to be so blunt).

Video when we get it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.