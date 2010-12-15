Judge Who Ruled Health Care Unconstitutional Owns GOP Consulting Firm That Advocated Against Health Care





A Virginia judge declared the federal mandate aspect of the Obama healthcare to be unconstitutional today.

Unfortunately, or fortunately if you are a fan of the law, something doesn’t seem to be on the up and up. The presiding judge in the case, Henry E. Hudson, owns a part of a Republican strategy firm that not only advocated against healthcare reform, but was paid by Virginia’s attorney general, Ken Cuccinelli, aka the man who filed the suit against the healthcare law in the first place.

Howard Dean, being interviewed by Keith Olbermann, called the situation “embarrassing for Virginia.” But, he says, “it doesn’t really matter. Because the truth is you don’t need the individual mandate to make this work.”

As Olbermann points out, most people seem to think that without the mandate, the cost of the healthcare bill will skyrocket. But Dean disagrees.

“The people who really like the individual mandate are the insurance companies cause it forces… 30 million more people into their clutches. The fact of the matter is that most Americans are responsible,” Dean says.

So what you have here is a situation where a judge, whose impartiality is being questioned, is attempting to take down the healthcare law by striking down its key provision, and a prominent democrat who, against all conventional wisdom, says it doesn’t even matter!

Can this fight become any messier?

Video below.



