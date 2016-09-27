A prominent Hillary Clinton surrogate questions whether Donald Trump's sniffles were because of cocaine use

Win McNamee/Getty Images Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt.

Rumours about why Donald Trump was audibly sniffling during the first presidential debate ran rampant on social media Monday night.

Former Governor of Vermont and prominent Hillary Clinton surrogate Howard Dean went as far as to question whether Trump’s sniffles were because of cocaine cocaine use.

Notice Trump sniffing all the time. Coke user? — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 27, 2016



Twitter also speculated he may have caught a cold before the debate.

