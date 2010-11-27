HOWARD DAVIDOWITZ: "We're Broke!"

The U.S. economy “is a complete disaster,” Howard Davidowitz declared here in July, the most recent in a string of dire predictions from Tech Ticker’s most entertaining guest.



On the eve of Thanksgiving, I asked Davidowitz if he had any regrets, or was ready to throw in the towel given recent signs of economic revival.

Are you kidding me?



“Here are the numbers…we’re broke,” Davidowitz declares, noting the U.S. government goes $5 billion deeper into debt every day and is facing $1 trillion-plus annual deficits for the next decade. “In other words, we’re bankrupt.”

As with the economy, Davidowitz is unwaveringly consistent in his views on President Obama, calling him “deranged, dysfunctional and discredited.”

Results of the midterm election show “the people of this country think we are in a catastrophe,” he says. “I’m with them.”

Check the accompanying video for more of Howard’s unfettered opinions and stay tuned for additional clips from this interview.

