Two Reportedly Injured After Apparent Queens House Explosion

The New York Fire Department was called to the scene in Howard Beach, Queens today after reports of a fire at a private home on 84th street.



Pix11 reports that the home was damaged in “what may have been a gas explosion,” thought the exact cause of the incident is still unknown.

CBS 2 reports that two people were injured, while Josh Eineger of Eyewitness News reports at least one person was injured seriously — a woman who had suffered burns.



WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News has a live feed of the fire, which is appears to be extinguished at the time of writing.



