Two Reportedly Injured After Apparent Queens House Explosion

Adam Taylor
Howard Beach Fire

The New York Fire Department was called to the scene in Howard Beach, Queens today after reports of a fire at a private home on 84th street.

Howard Beach Fire

Pix11 reports that the home was damaged in “what may have been a gas explosion,” thought the exact cause of the incident is still unknown.

CBS 2 reports that two people were injured, while Josh Eineger of Eyewitness News reports at least one person was injured seriously — a woman who had suffered burns

Howard Beach Fire

WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News has a live feed of the fire, which is appears to be extinguished at the time of writing.

Howard Beach Fire

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

fire home-us law new york