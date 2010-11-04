HowAboutWe Raises $3.1 Million For Its New Take On Online Dating

Dating startup HowAboutWe has raised a $3.1 million series A round of funding led by RRE Ventures.



HowAboutWe is a dating site with an emphasis on the actual dating, rather than online activity. The site revolves around proposing and accepting specific date ideas that complete the sentence “how about we…”

That idea plays very well with users, which helped it get plenty of attention from mainstream media outlets when it launched. It also opens up a lot of interesting revenue possibilities beyond the traditional subscription fees. Since How About We is about sending people on specific dates, there is an obvious opportunity in ‘featured date proposals’. The site already does this on a small scale, but down the line we’d expect it to partner with a deal site to expand this as it moves from a New York City-only service to a national one.

The company is using the money to staff up. John Pignata from Pivotal Labs signed on as CTO and helped recruit three other developers. HowAboutWe will now add a marketing team as it pushes toward a national rollout in the next few months.

RRE was joined in the round by Founder Collective, LaunchTime, Josh Kushner, George Kliavkoff, and other angel investors.

Here’s a 30 second pitch from the companies founders, Aaron Schildkrout and Brian Schecter:

