Dating Site HowAboutWe Has A Cool Brooklyn Office [PHOTOS]

Photo: Aimee Groth, Business Insider
Startups are known for their perks, and online dating site HowAboutWe is no exception.It’s based in Dumbo, Brooklyn across from Brooklyn Roasting Company, and shares a building with dozens of other startups. Its industrial office has a fully-stocked fridge, music playing throughout the day, and some of its 43 employees bring their dogs in to work.
We spent an afternoon with Co-founder Aaron Schildkrout at his company’s headquarters, where he shared with us how he and Co-founder Brian Schechter created a dynamic culture while keeping pace with rapid growth. (To date, HowAboutWe has raised $18.5 million and is about to hit 1 million users.)
Since it's Brooklyn, there are lots of bikes parked outside its building — even in the winter. About 10 per cent of HowAboutWe staffers bike to work.
Across the street is Brooklyn Roasting Company, a popular coffee shop for startups and other creative professionals to take meetings.
Co-founders Aaron Schildkrout, left, and Brian Schechter sit in the centre of the office. They're childhood friends who were both teachers before launching the dating site.
Brad Heintz, Jerry Wong and James Paolantonio make up the iOS development team. They're looking at development stories in Pivotal Tracker.
Kate Huyett, who's taking a call at the communal tables, worked at Goldman Sachs before becoming HowAboutWe's VP of Acquisition, Retention & Revenue.
