Dating Site HowAboutWe Has A Cool Brooklyn Office [PHOTOS]

Photo: Aimee Groth, Business Insider

Startups are known for their perks, and online dating site HowAboutWe is no exception.It’s based in Dumbo, Brooklyn across from Brooklyn Roasting Company, and shares a building with dozens of other startups. Its industrial office has a fully-stocked fridge, music playing throughout the day, and some of its 43 employees bring their dogs in to work.



We spent an afternoon with Co-founder Aaron Schildkrout at his company’s headquarters, where he shared with us how he and Co-founder Brian Schechter created a dynamic culture while keeping pace with rapid growth. (To date, HowAboutWe has raised $18.5 million and is about to hit 1 million users.)

