This Dating Startup Just Acquired A Sex Culture Site, And It's Launching A Media Network

HowAboutWe HowAboutWe co-founders Brian Schecter and Aaron Schildkrout

Online dating service HowAboutWe just acquired Nerve.com, a sex culture site.

You can get a taste of what Nerve.com is all about just by reading some headlines that have appeared on its site:

HowAboutWe’s mission has always been to help people fall in love and stay in love, HowAboutWe co-founder Brian Schecter tells Business Insider. As part of that mission, it’s launching HowAboutWe Media to focus on all things sex, love and culture.

In addition to Nerve, HowAboutWe Media will also feature content from Swimmingly and Famously, two new sites focused on couples and celebrities, and The Date Report, a site for single people.

HowAboutWe has about 2.2 million users. To date, the company has raised over $US22 million.

