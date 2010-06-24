How Zynga's Latest Game Makes So Much Money

FrontierVille, the newest game from FarmVille creator Zynga, is an instant success, gaining 5 million users in the two weeks since its launch. That’s especially impressive since it is still in beta, with somewhat buggy gameplay and much of the game’s content still on the way.



Zynga needs FrontierVille to do big things. Until a few months ago, the leading social gaming company was soaring, crushing the competition with FarmVille, raking in revenue, and raising gobs of funding at a multi-billion dollar valuation.

Then came two big blows to its bottom line. First, Facebook cracked down on how aggressively games could be in getting users’ permission to post things to their walls and send invites to their friends. These are the central viral mechanisms through which Facebook games add users. (The major non-viral mechanism, of course, is Facebook ads. Zynga spends millions of dollars a day on them when its launching a new game.) The major social game companies have been bleeding ever since.

Then Facebook announced that it wanted its Credits to become the universal payment system on its platform, and that it would take a 30% of all Credits transactions.

FrontierVille tries to turn things around in two ways:

First, it’s a somewhat richer game than previous Zynga offerings. At least for now, it’s not a huge step forward (though more is coming), but it’s a definite improvement.

Secondly, FrontierVille tries very, very hard to bring the viral magic back. Thanks to the new rules, requests to post things on your wall are easier to turn down, but FrontierVille tries to make up the difference by asking over and over again, and boosting the incentives for having friends who play.

We sat down and spent some time with FrontierVille yesterday. Here’s how it works:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.