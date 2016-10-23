Here's how we'd stop the zombie apocalypse

Whether it’s George A. Romero’s zombies or Robert Kirkman’s zombies, one thing is always certain — humanity suffers greatly during zombie outbreaks. Dr. Stephen Morse — a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University — stopped by to walk us through how public health officials would attempt to stop a potential zombie apocalypse in its tracks.

