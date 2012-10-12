Find Out How Zappos Turns Social Into Sales At Social Commerce Summit

Photo: Flickr / kedjadlen

Social media darling Zappos was mentioned every 14 seconds on social networks, with positive sentiment running 8:1 in early 2012, according to SocialMention. Even more important, Zappos has an extraordinary ability to turn those eyeballs into online sales.So just how do they do it? And how can you capitalise on what happens after the like, tweet, pin, etc.?



Find out at Business Insider’s second annual Social Commerce Summit on Feb. 6, 2013, in New York.

The conference focuses on the intersection of e-commerce and social media, with a heavy dose of mobile. Digital executives will gather for an intense day of discussion on what’s happening and how it shapes your business.

Will Young, Director of Zappos Labs, will join a group of leaders from other top brands to talk about cracking the product-discovery code to boost discovery and sales — and offer lessons you can profit from.

Reserve your ticket for Social Commerce Summit now and you’ll score the extra-early-bird rate. Join startup leaders, investors, and Fortune 500 executives to explore the evolution of the digital purchase funnel, from discovery to click-and-buy.

Speakers for 2013 already include:

Doug Mack, CEO, One Kings Lane

Chris Bolte, Head of Demand Generation, Walmart Labs

Jill Braff, EVP, Digital Commerce, HSN

Ben Fischman, CEO, Rue La La

Yirong Xu, CEO and Founder, Meilishuo

And Zappos.com’s Will Young.

Speakers will delve into strategic topics including:

Product discovery via social media on Web and mobile.

Demand generation using social platforms, features and tools.

Customer acquisition on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and more.

Customer retention in the digital era of comparison shopping.

ROI: Ditching vanity metrics and understanding your impact.

Here’s who should attend Social Commerce Summit:

E-commerce and digital executives who need to stay abreast of new developments.

Social commerce investors who want to source new opportunities.

Entrepreneurs who want to meet the competition — or defeat them.

Publishers who need to learn about integrating commerce into content.

Consultants and agencies who are responsible for delivering maximum social-media value to their clients.

