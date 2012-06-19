What The Facebook Ads You Click On Say About Your Sex Life

One of these two clicks on Facebook ads more.

Photo: www.courtneycomody.com/Flickr

Who you’re having sex with changes the likelihood that you’ll respond to a Facebook ad by clicking on it, according to data collected by TBG Digital, one of the largest buyer and managers of ads on the social network.Click-through rates are also different for men and women, and they differ depending on where you live.



Click-through rates for unmarried people who are in a relationship are twice as high as those for singles, and women click more than men, TBG’s data show.

Except, oddly, in France.

The data was gathered from 327 billion impressions generated for 235 advertisers in Q1 2012. (See TBG’s full report here.)

