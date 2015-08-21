24 ways your office job is literally killing you

Reuters Beware of your desk?

The stress, long hours, and sedentary nature of your modern office job are sucking the life out of you — literally.

And it’s not just the tight deadlines, stress-eaten bagels, and sneezing coworkers that are doing you in. Even your keyboard can be out to get you.

From the printer to your supervisor, the dangers presented in a typical office can have real effects on your physical well-being and mental health. Need a reason to overhaul your habits? Look no further.

Vivian Giang and Kim Bhasin contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.