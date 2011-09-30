Your Love Of College Football Can Cost You Big Time

Photo: Flickr – gobucks2

Your days of attending classes and hanging in the quad may be over, but your love of college sports can live forever.College football is beloved by the masses, and true football fanatics know that supporting your alma mater can be an expensive endeavour.



Bloomberg put together an exhaustive rundown of the costs of rooting for your team each Saturday — or Thursday, or Friday, and occasionally Sunday — from team jerseys to tailgating supplies. According to the site, a super fan can spend more than $20,000 a season.

Using Ohio State University — one of the premier programs in the nation — as an example, here’s how your family’s love for your team can cost you.

We’ll assume you, your spouse, and your two kids are getting ready for the season:

Watching the game: A DirecTV ESPN GamePlan package, so you can watch from anywhere in the country, costs $139, without considering house party costs. If you prefer to watch in person, the Ohio State season ticket package is $1,980 (four tickets for seven games).

Repping your colours: You can’t be caught wearing navy or green in Columbus — you’ll need proper gear. A Replica Nike football jersey costs $138 for two adults and $92 for the kids. Even T-shirts will set you back: $40 for two adult shirts and $38 for the children.

For the game you’ll want the real thing, and that’s a wallet killer: Two adult and two kids’ Authentic Nike football jerseys total $420.

For the bowl season months, you’ll need warmer gear. That’s $190 for sweatshirts and ankle socks for the whole family. Two varsity wool and leather jackets are $340 for the parents, while two Polar fleece pullovers are $90 for the two kids.

Deck your home: How will people who come over know how much you love your team if you don’t have the swag to prove it? The 2011 Sugar Bowl Champions DVD is $25. To enjoy the game or the movie, you need a chips and dip bowl ($27).

Tailgating: The pre-game party is perhaps the most crucial part to enjoying a football game. You’ll need to get set with the following: Hills Own Famous Ohio Beef Meat Loaf, 16 oz. (two for $16), Chairman’s Reserve Boneless Ribeye Steak, 8 oz. ($48), Hills Own Ground Chuck Patties (two), 8 oz. ($23), 24-pack of Bud Light, 24-pack of Budweiser ($36).

Food and beer aren’t the only elements; you need the equipment as well. There’s the Ohio State Rolling Collapsible Cooler (two at $50 each), the Coleman Ohio State Tailgate Grill ($130), the Ohio State Tailgate Table with Net ($126), and the Ohio State four-piece Barbecue Set ($35).

All in all — and this is just for the casual fan looking to make a statement — the above will run you $3,983. That’s quite a financial commitment, but some don’t think twice when buying all these things separately.

Conference play is just around the corner. Hurry up and show love for your squad, whoever they are.

