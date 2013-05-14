How Your iPhone Can Make You A Better Golfer

This post is part of the “Future of Business” series, which examines how cutting-edge technologies are rapidly reshaping our world, from how businesses run to how we live. “The Future of Business” is sponsored by SAP.



See more Future of Business >>

This fella needs all the help he can get.

Playing golf today is a significantly better experience than playing golf in 2008, all thanks to the iPhone and its app store.

Third-party developers have made a bunch of apps that can improve your game, your round, and your time off the course.

These are our favourite golf apps for the iPhone. Most, if not all, should be available for Android folks, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.