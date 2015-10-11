26 scientific ways your childhood influences your success as an adult

A lot of what goes on when we’re kids can affect how we behave as adults.

Of course, no one can say for sure how to ensure that a happy child will be a successful adult. Nevertheless, psychological research has highlighted several childhood experiences that could have a resounding influence on our adult lives.

Here’s some of what we know about how your childhood influences your success as an adult:

NOW WATCH: Science says that parents of successful kids have these 7 things in common



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.