How Your Blog Sausage Gets Made

Hate reading about bloggers writing about other bloggers? Skip this one.



For the rest of you — we’re still going to try to be brief here: Earlier today disgruntled ex-TechCruncher Duncan Riley posted a screenshot of the many Digg requests he still receives from his former employer. Then Valleywag writer Nicholas Carlson reposted the screenshot, explaining that the practice of asking co-workers to Digg stories is standard practice in the blogosphere. Now disgruntled ex-Valleywagger Jordan Golson has posted a picture of Gawker Media’s internal “please Digg this” emails, and criticised his former employer for not disclosing the fact that it sent said emails out. Which is what we thought Carlson did in his post, but whatever.

We’re chiefly interested in two things here:

1) Look at those Gawker Media Digg requests! Gawker Media publishes a lot of stuff we’d like to read!

2) Up until now we’ve tried promoting Digg-worthy stories by Twittering them (as Carlson did today) or by the arduous process of requesting pals to Digg our stuff via IM (as Golson did today). Time for us to get smarter and raise our own Digg army. Want to volunteer? Ping us at [email protected]

