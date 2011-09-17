How You'll Communicate With Windows 8

Microsoft has posted a video of five communications apps that will be built into Windows 8 tablets:



Mail for email.

Calendar.

People, a contact manager that pulls information from social networks and other online sources.

Photos for sharing photos online.

Messenger, which lets users send short text messages that reach the other person no matter where they are — if they’re in Windows Live Messenger, they’ll see it there. If they’re in Facebook, it’ll go there. If they’re on their phone, it’ll show up as an SMS.

They’re all Windows Live apps, which means that Microsoft is running the back-end services that store data and messages.

But each of them also connects to third-party services as well — for instance, you can get your Gmail or Exchange email in the Mail app, and you can use the new People app to pull in data from all your social networks, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

All the apps look like their equivalents in Windows Phone, which really shows how Microsoft is relying on Windows Phone to drive the design in Windows 8.

Here’s the video overview:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.