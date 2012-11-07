How You Voted Today Probably Depended On Your Stress Levels

Photo: Instagram

A lot of things can influence your opinion — and this doesn’t change on election day.But what affects your political views more? Life experience or genetics?



A study published in 2008 in the journal Science says it has more to do with your biology.

If you’re a risk-taker, you’re more likely to side with “foreign aid, liberal immigration policies, pacifism, and gun control,” whereas if you shy from the unbeaten path, you’d likely support “defense spending, capital punishment, patriotism, and the Iraq War,” the study says.

The study showed 46 people from Nebraska — chosen for their strong political beliefs — “threatening images,” including “a large spider on the face of a frightened person, a dazed individual with a bloody face, and an open wound with maggots in it.” The participants were also shown pictures of non-threatening images, such as “a bunny, a bowl of fruit and a happy child.”

The study concluded that those who showed more stress and anxiety and intensely blinked during the threatening images — “linked with a heightened state of fear” — were more likely to vote more conservatively and the ones who were less startled would prefer to side more toward the left.

