How You Too Can Get As Big As Mint.com, As Fast

Jason Putorti, previously Head Designer at Mint.com and now Designer in Residence (love that) at Bessemer Venture Partners, explains on his blog how Mint.com got to 1.5 million users so fast before being acquired by Intuit.



This was challenging for Mint because the site isn’t obviously viral or SEO friendly, and didn’t spend a lot of money to acquire customers.

But they had a great strategy nonetheless.

Click here to check out all of Mint’s tactics →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.