Here's How You Should Start Every Workday

There are some things you just don’t want to do, especially at work. Whether it’s delivering bad news or dealing with a difficult client, it’s tempting to look the other way and avoid whatever you’re dreading most.

However, putting off dealing with something simply because it’s unpleasant is the worst thing you can do, says Laura Hopes, a team leader at Cox Purtell Staffing Services, in a recent LinkedIn post.

In fact, Hopes suggests you conquer your most dreaded conversations and assignments first thing in the morning. “Tackling our problems straight-on nips things in the bud before they start to take on a personality of their own,” she says. “It enables us to see clearly and rectify what needs to be rectified.”

Once you’ve dealt with the most stressful items on your to-do list, they won’t be hanging over you for the rest of the day, allowing you to focus on more important tasks without extra stress growing in the back of your mind. “It frees up our busy little heads from thinking ‘what if what if what if’ to be able to concentrate on the other things we need to do,” Hopes explains.

She also found that conquering daunting tasks head-on strips them of their intimidation factor. “It most likely isn’t as bad as you think,” she says. “But you don’t know until you pick up the phone and call.” Even if the phone call is less-than-fun to make, at least it’s over and done with.

Letting problems at work fester only allows them to generate more and more unnecessary stress. Tackle them first thing, and your day will instantly open up.

Click here to read the full LinkedIn post.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.