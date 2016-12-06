16 ways you should invest your time in your 20s for long-term success

Benjamin Franklin began and ended each day with a question: 'What good shall I do this day?' in the morning, and 'What good have I done this day?' in the evening.

In fact, many great thinkers embraced the idea of constantly questioning things.

As Albert Einstein reportedly said, 'Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.'

Of course, getting into the habit of self-reflection is easier said than done, as we often prefer to avoid asking ourselves the tough questions. As philosopher and psychologist John Dewey explained in his 1910 book, 'How We Think,' reflective thinking involves overcoming our predisposition to accept things at face value and the willingness to endure mental unrest.

But enduring this discomfort is well worth the effort, as it can result in the confidence boost necessary to perform better in our work and daily lives.

Questions to ask yourself could include Steve Jobs' 'If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?' or Quora user Michael Hopkins' 'How are you doing?' and Quora user Soham Banerjee's 'Why so serious?'