WATCH: This Is How You Politely Rob A Store

A Seattle convenience store was robbed last weekend by a man the store clerk described as “polite.”



Despite being held at gun point, the cashier remained calm as the robber apologized profusely and explained that he needed the money to pay off his bills and feed his children.

An arrest has been made based off the (sad) surveillance video from the AP:



