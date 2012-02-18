How You Can Win A $10,000 Gift Card From Apple

A promo page on Apple’s site indicates that the App Store is about to hit its 25 billionth downloaded app.



There’s a contest in place that’ll earn someone a $10,000 gift card if he downloads the 25 billionth app. Maybe you?

From the page:

As of today, nearly 25 billion apps have been downloaded worldwide. Which is almost as amazing as the apps themselves. So we want to say thanks. Download the 25 billionth app, and you could win a US$10,000 App Store Gift Card.* Just visit the App Store and download your best app yet.

Photo: Screenshot

Now click here to see the 10 most important features in Apple’s new OS X Mountain Lion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.