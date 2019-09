This couldn’t be easier (Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal) (via Justin Wolfers):



Photo: SMBC

There’s also this guide made especially for elected officials. But frankly, we’re too trapped in our own cycle of prediction, waiting and praise to fully digest its implications:

Photo: SMBC

Click here to see the original post at SMBC > >

