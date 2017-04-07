How You Can Secure Your Phone's Data For Life

Picture: iStock

There’s no shortage of things that could happen to our phones (falling out of pockets, into pools, even out of planes) – but even though the device may be gone forever, that doesn’t mean you need to lose your texts, contacts, and photos

With IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup, you can take the sting out of any mobile mishaps by ensuring your precious phone data is backed up on up to five devices.

Rated four out of five stars by Cloudwards, IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup ensures your digital life is safe and secure with 256-bit AES encryption. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android, and you can access your backed up files from any mobile device or via the web. IDrive even comes with features for backing up Facebook and Instagram, helping secure your social media data as well.

You can lock down your mobile data with a lifetime of IDrive protection for $26 AUD [$20 USD], saving more than 60% off the usual $65 AUD retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.