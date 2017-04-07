How You Can Secure Your Phone's Data For Life

There’s no shortage of things that could happen to our phones (falling out of pockets, into pools, even out of planes) – but even though the device may be gone forever, that doesn’t mean you need to lose your texts, contacts, and photos
With IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup, you can take the sting out of any mobile mishaps by ensuring your precious phone data is backed up on up to five devices.
Rated four out of five stars by Cloudwards, IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup ensures your digital life is safe and secure with 256-bit AES encryption. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android, and you can access your backed up files from any mobile device or via the web. IDrive even comes with features for backing up Facebook and Instagram, helping secure your social media data as well.
You can lock down your mobile data with a lifetime of IDrive protection for $26 AUD [$20 USD], saving more than 60% off the usual $65 AUD retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
