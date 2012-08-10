How You Can Play The 2012 PGA Championship Course On Kiawah Island At A 49% Discount

Photo: PGA

Here’s one thing I promise you won’t hear during the media blitz surrounding this week’s PGA Championship:How you can play the host site, Kiawah Island Resort’s Ocean Course, at a 49 per cent discount.



No, you don’t have to play in oppressive heat and humidity — you can score this discount during prime seasons.

You don’t even need to be a resort guest.

You just have to take advantage of a little-known policy change regarding replay rounds.

Previously, you were unable to schedule replay rounds on the resort’s marquee Ocean Course – you could only make a same-day request, with no guarantee you’d get it.

Now, even non-resort guests can book Ocean Course replays in advance – and a “replay” of Kiawah golf can take place on any of its courses; you’re not locked in to the one you just played.

This means you can play another of the resort’s four courses first, then “replay” the Ocean Course for $175 as opposed to the non-guest rate of $343, a savings of 49 per cent.

Not bad, especially considering golf package guests must pay a $120 surcharge to play the Ocean Course and/or $175 to replay it.

If you’re planning on heading down there, keep in mind the course will be closed for aerification on August 20th and again for overseeding between October 29-November 2.

This post originally appeared at Golf Vacation Insider.

