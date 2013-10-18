How You Can Contribute To Bushfire Relief, And What Some Big Australian Companies Have Done

Getty/ Lisa Maree Williams

Australian banks and telcos are coming to the aid of those affected by the worst fires NSW has seen in a decade.

The deadly fires which claimed the life of a 63-year-old man and as many as 20 homes have prompted businesses such as The Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Telstra to assist the victims.

The Salvation Army has opened a bushfire relief appeal, and you can donate here or call 13 72 58.

Here are the emergency assistance packages being offered to people affected by the New South Wales fires:

The Commonwealth Bank:

Customers who have had their homes damaged will receive emergency accommodation assistance.

Customers with home loans, credit card loans and personal loans will be provided with tailored solutions and assistance programs;

Business customers with existing loans will be eligible for loan restructuring without incurring the usual bank establishment fees;

Customers seeking help through their home, contents and motor vehicle insurance will have their claims expedited to CommInsure; and

Fees and charges will be waived over the next month for affected customers wishing to obtain service from the Bank as a result of the disaster.

ANZ:

Customers will have loan repayments suspended;

Customers who will have to restructure business loans due to bushfire impacts will have fees waived;

Lending limits will be temporary adjustments for customer to cope financially with unexpected costs arising from the fires; and

Business customers who have their business EFTPOS/credit card terminals damaged will have replacement fees waived.

Telstra: