How You Can Contribute To Bushfire Relief, And What Some Big Australian Companies Have Done

Australian banks and telcos are coming to the aid of those affected by the worst fires NSW has seen in a decade.
The deadly fires which claimed the life of a 63-year-old man and as many as 20 homes have prompted businesses such as The Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Telstra to assist the victims.
The Salvation Army has opened a bushfire relief appeal, and you can donate here or call 13 72 58.
Here are the emergency assistance packages being offered to people affected by the New South Wales fires:
The Commonwealth Bank:
- Customers who have had their homes damaged will receive emergency accommodation assistance.
- Customers with home loans, credit card loans and personal loans will be provided with tailored solutions and assistance programs;
- Business customers with existing loans will be eligible for loan restructuring without incurring the usual bank establishment fees;
- Customers seeking help through their home, contents and motor vehicle insurance will have their claims expedited to CommInsure; and
- Fees and charges will be waived over the next month for affected customers wishing to obtain service from the Bank as a result of the disaster.
ANZ:
- Customers will have loan repayments suspended;
- Customers who will have to restructure business loans due to bushfire impacts will have fees waived;
- Lending limits will be temporary adjustments for customer to cope financially with unexpected costs arising from the fires; and
- Business customers who have their business EFTPOS/credit card terminals damaged will have replacement fees waived.
Telstra:
- Customers in affected areas have free use of Telstra payphones;
- Customers can set up a free call diversion from an affected fixed home or business phone service to another fixed or mobile service of the customer’s choice, regardless of the carrier for 6 months from the date of the bushfires;
- Customers who cancel their Telstra fixed phone service at the affected address will receive free number reservation for up to 12 months from the date of the bushfires;
- Customers with a fixed phone account will receive a one off credit to the value of $500 inc. GST to help cover connection costs cause by the bushfires;
- Customers who do not wish to retain their broadband service at an affected address will have charges and fees waived, as well as an email address reservation for up to 12 months from the date of the bushfires;
- Customers who do wish to retain their broadband connection at an alternate address without will receive a one off credit to the value of $110 inc. GST to the customer’s account to help cover the costs cause by the bushfires;
- Customers with Telstra Mobile Broadband will receieve a free replacement of the modem or USB device if required.
Firefighters continue to battle at least 80 fires burning across the state.
Read more about The Worst Fires In A Decade.
