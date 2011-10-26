Most People Root For A favourite Team Because Their Dad Does Too

We all usually inherit fandom from our family members. If you’re born to a Yankees fan, you’ll probably turn out to be one too.



But NPR took a closer look at which member of the family we really inherit our fandom from.

Not surprisingly, most (39% of males, and 31% of females) say it comes from Dad. Coming in second is your brother.

Why does dad win? Because sharing a love for a sports team can be both a father-son and a father-daughter connection.

Read the rest of the article and see the chart over at NPR >>>



