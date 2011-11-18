How Yelp Makes Money

Photo: Business Insider

How does Yelp make money?It doesn’t! At least, not yet.



The company lost $7.6 million through the first nine months of the year on revenues of $59 million.

But, should it one day become profitable, it will be thanks to advertising.

Specifically, local advertising, which at $40 million is 70% of its revenue through the first nine months of this year. Brand advertising at $13 million is 22% of revenue. And “other services,” like Yelp Deals, remnant ads, and revenue from reservations is 9%, or $5.4 million.

