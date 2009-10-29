How Yahoo Killed Its Annoying Homepage Pop-Ups

Shortly after Yahoo (YHOO) re-launched its homepage this summer, we wrote:



It used to be a joy to visit Yahoo.com. The site was clean, fast, and simple–a bunch of links and sections that were easy and inviting to click on. It had been that way for 15 years.

But a few weeks ago, Yahoo launched a much-ballyhooed new home page. And now visiting Yahoo.com is as pleasurable as being swarmed by a pack of flies.

Why?

Because of the pop-ups embedded in the section links on the left. Scroll over those while preparing to click, and the home page bombards you with huge ads telling you to customise the page to meet your needs.

Turns out we weren’t the only one complaining, and, amidst the din of rancor, Yahoo immediately launched an effort to fix the problem.

Speaking at analyst day today, Yahoo product boss Tapan Bhat explained that Yahoo began to fix the problem when it discovered that while reading and navigating on the Web, some people actually move their mouse cursor along with their eyes across the text.

So Yahoo increased the amount of time the cursor needs to hover over a pop-up by 3x, or 400 millicseconds, and boom, problem solved. (Or at least Yahoo hopes. Please howl here if it’s still an issue.)

