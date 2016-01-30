How a son turned his dad's food stall into the #2 Chinese restaurant in the US

This week Time Out ranked Xi’an Famous Foods the second-best Chinese restaurant in the US.

There are long lines out the door for $8 dishes featuring unexpected spices and tastes from the Xi’an region of China. These include spicy lamb skewers and liangpi “cold skin” noodles.

With its bold and authentic regional fare, Xi’an “represents the wave of the future in Chinese food,” according to Chinese food historian and author, Andrew Coe. Anthony Bourdain is also a fan.

Here’s the story of how Jason Wang helped transform his father’s Queens, New York food stall into a culinary sensation.

