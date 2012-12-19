How The World Will End On Friday

As you may know, some people believe the world is going to end on Friday.The people who believe this believe it because they believe that some Mayan writings said the world will end on Friday.



Other people, happily, disagree. About the world ending. About what the Mayan writings said. Everything.

In any event…

You probably already know that some people believe the world is going to end on Friday.

What you may not know is how the world is supposed to end.

You will perhaps be relieved to hear that there is some disagreement about this, too.

A lot of disagreement, actually.

Basically, there are four main theories:

We will get sucked into a black hole

The sun will pass through a “galactic plane” that will cause everything to go haywire

Solar flares will reverse the poles and fry us

We will smash into a planet called Nibiru

The planet Nibiru, you may be surprised to learn, was not invented by L. Ron Hubbard, the man who invented Scientology.

You will probably be relieved to hear that astronomers are, to put it mildly, highly sceptical that we will get sucked into a black hole or fried or clobbered by another planet on Friday. They also note that the sun “passing through galactic planes” is something that takes millions of years.

But, still, you might be curious about this Armageddon thing.

And you might want more details.

After all, it’s supposed to be the end of the world.

Thankfully, Wikipedia is brimming with details.

Without further ado, therefore, here’s how some people think the world might end on Friday:

Some people have interpreted the galactic alignment apocalyptically, claiming that when it occurs, it will somehow create a combined gravitational effect between the Sun and the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy (known as Sagittarius A*), thus creating havoc on Earth.[98] Apart from the fact noted above that the “galactic alignment” already happened in 1998, the Sun’s apparent path through the zodiac as seen from Earth does not take it near the true galactic centre, but rather several degrees above it.[72] Even if this were not the case, Sagittarius A* is 30,000 light years from Earth and would have to be more than 6 million times closer to cause any gravitational disruption to Earth’s Solar System.[99][100] This reading of the alignment was included on the History Channel documentary, Decoding the Past. However, John Major Jenkins has complained that a science fiction writer co-authored the documentary, and he went on to characterise it as “45 minutes of unabashed doomsday hype and the worst kind of inane sensationalism”.[101]

Some believers in a 2012 doomsday have used the term “galactic alignment” to describe a very different phenomenon proposed by some scientists to explain a pattern in mass extinctions supposedly observed in the fossil record.[102] According to this hypothesis, mass extinctions are not random, but recur every 26 million years. To account for this, it suggests that vertical oscillations made by the Sun on its 250-million-year orbit of the galactic centre cause it to regularly pass through the galactic plane. When the Sun’s orbit takes it outside the galactic plane which bisects the galactic disc, the influence of the galactic tide is weaker. However, when re-entering the galactic disc—as it does every 20–25 million years—it comes under the influence of the far stronger “disc tides”, which, according to mathematical models, increase the flux of Oort cloud comets into the inner Solar System by a factor of 4, thus leading to a massive increase in the likelihood of a devastating comet impact.[103] However, this “alignment” takes place over tens of millions of years, and could never be timed to an exact date.[104] Evidence shows that the Sun passed through the plane bisecting the galactic disc only three million years ago and is now moving farther above it.[105]

A third suggested alignment is some sort of planetary conjunction occurring on 21 December 2012; however, there will be no conjunction on that date.[106] Multi-planet alignments did occur in both 2000 and 2010, each with no ill result for the Earth.[107]Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System; larger than all other planets combined. When Jupiter is near opposition, the difference in gravitational force that the Earth experiences is less than 1% of the force that the Earth feels daily from the Moon.[108]

Geomagnetic reversal

Another idea tied to 2012 involves a geomagnetic reversal (often incorrectly referred to as a pole shift by proponents), possibly triggered by a massive solar flare, that would release an energy equal to 100 billion atomic bombs.[109] This belief is supposedly supported by observations that the Earth’s magnetic field is weakening,[110] which could precede a reversal of the north and south magnetic poles, and the arrival of the next solar maximum, which is expected sometime around 2012.

Most scientific estimates, however, say that geomagnetic reversals take between 1,000 and 10,000 years to complete,[111] and do not start on any particular date.[112] Furthermore, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration now predicts that the solar maximum will peak in May 2013, not 2012, and that it will be fairly weak, with a below-average number of sunspots.[113] In any case, there is no scientific evidence linking a solar maximum to a geomagnetic reversal, which is driven by forces entirely within the Earth.[114] Instead, a solar maximum would be mostly notable for its effects on satellite and cellular phone communications.[115] David Morrison attributes the rise of the solar storm idea to physicist and science popularizer Michio Kaku, who claimed in an interview with Fox News that a solar peak in 2012 could be disastrous for orbiting satellites.[97]

Planet X/Nibiru

Main article: Nibiru cataclysmSome believers in doomsday in 2012 claim that a planet called Planet X, or Nibiru, will collide with or pass by Earth in that year. This idea, which has appeared in various forms since 1995, initially predicted Doomsday in May 2003, but proponents later abandoned that date after it passed without incident.[116] The idea originated from claims of channeling of alien beings and has been widely ridiculed.[116][117] Astronomers have calculated that such an object so close to Earth would be visible to anyone looking up at the night sky.[116]

For what it’s worth, we don’t find any of these Armageddon theories particularly compelling, at least not with respect to Friday. But we’ve been wrong before…

