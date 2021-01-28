See how a couple live full-time out of a $40,000 converted Mercedes Benz Sprinter van with a full bathroom and kitchen

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Since March 2020, Kara and Nate have been full-time vanlifers who travel the country in a converted sprinter van and document their travels on YouTube.

As the coronavirus spread across the world, world travellers Kara and Nate Buchanan had to change their lifestyle.

To keep up their travels safely, the couple bought and renovated a converted Mercedes Benz sprinter van in the US.

They spend their days working remotely, trying local foods, and exploring the outdoors.

Kara and Nate Buchanan spent the last four years travelling the world.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate look on at an airport pre-pandemic.

Kara and Nate saved up $US35,000 to travel the world in 2016.

The plan was to travel for a year or until the money ran out. At the time, the couple was working in wedding videography and decided to use their skills to document their adventures and upload the videos to YouTube.

They visited 100 countries in just four years and documented their experiences on YouTube.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate flew to dozens of countries.

Six months in, Kara and Nate realised that they loved travelling so much that they didn’t want it to end after just one year.

So they got serious about their YouTube channel, posting more consistently and building revenue streams around it like sponsorships.

“We thrive off of being pushed outside of our comfort zones and experiencing new cultures,” Nate told Insider.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate pose for a photo in Antarctica.

By 2018, the couple’s ad revenue from their YouTube channel was covering the expenses of their travel.

Kara and Nate also make money through sponsorships, affiliates, and Patreon, a subscription platform where you can purchase a membership to access a creator’s work.

International travel restrictions during the pandemic paused Kara and Nate’s worldwide adventures.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate travelled home because of the pandemic.

So the couple adapted by purchasing a $US40,000 converted sprinter van in the US for their travels.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate with their converted sprinter van they use to travel the US.



They bought a van with a full bathroom to be self-sufficient amid a pandemic.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara sits on the toilet, which lives in the shower.

After purchasing the van in Atlanta, Georgia, Kara and Nate took it for a test trip to the Smoke Mountains in their home state of Tennessee.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate’s van parked at a winery.

Then they spent about two weeks and $US5,000 renovating it to better suit their needs.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate renovated the table to serve as a work desk.



They turned the clothing closet into a charging safe for electronics.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan The electronics safe is seen.

After four years of living out of a suitcase, the couple had no problem stuffing their clothes into drawers and cabinets instead.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate’s clothes are seen.

Their van also features a work space …

Courtesy of Kara works from the back of the van.



… that transforms into a bed. “Everything worked,” Kara said of the van. “We just made everything work a little bit better for us.”

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara works on her bed in the back of the van.

Starting in Tennessee, the couple travelled to Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado and continued west.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate travel through Kansas.

Kara and Nate typically start each day in their van with coffee for breakfast.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Nate makes coffee in the morning.

For lunch, it’s usually a smoothie full of almond milk, spinach, peanut butter, frozen fruits, and nutrient powders made by Kara.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Nate works while enjoying a smoothie made by Kara.

For dinner, Kara and Nate usually get take out. They enjoy trying local foods in the states that they visit.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate eat sushi in their van.

When they’re not driving or eating, Kara and Nate spend their days doing socially distanced activities, like hiking and fly fishing.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate go on outdoor adventures around the US.

While the couple has been to countries all over the planet, they hadn’t spent much time travelling domestically before 2020.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate stand on top of their converted sprinter van.



“It’s been kind of fun to force ourselves to see more of our home country,” Kara said.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate travel through Kansas.



For Kara and Nate, the best part of van life is having everything they need to survive with them at all times.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan There are lights hanging inside Kara and Nate’s van.

They love returning from a tiring hike, kicking off their shoes, and just being home without having to drive anywhere.

Courtesy of Kara and Nate Buchanan Kara and Nate are seen together in the van.

