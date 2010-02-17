Wired's Amazing Apple iPad App Video

Yesterday we noted that Conde Nast’s Wired‘s Apple iPad application will be available on the device by this summer.



Here’s a video featuring interviews with executives and a demo of the application, courtesy of Wired.

Editor in chief Chris Anderson wrote a note introducing the video demo:

“This is a departure from the usual web model, where a different team repurposes magazine content into HTML, unavoidably losing much of the visual context in the process. Wired.com is not a re-purposed version of the magazine, but rather an separately-produced news service.

…

I think tablets are going to sell like hotcakes, in part because they offer such an intimate, rich media experience. We’re betting big on them, as you can see, but this is just a taste. Stay tuned for a full release this summer.”



