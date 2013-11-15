Windows Has Changed An Awful Lot In The 30 Years Since Its Unveiling

Reuters Bill Gates with a Microsoft tablet in 2000.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 30 years since

Microsoft first showed off Windows to the world.

It’s changed an awful lot in that time.

Thanks to better hardware, the rise of the Internet, and competition from long-time rival (and occasional ally) Apple, Microsoft has managed to stay relevant by releasing updates that meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people all around the world.

Here are the 30 years of Windows, in pictures:

