Here Come Twitter Ads, Says Twitter COO

Twitter COO Dick Costolo says ads are coming soon.



At a TechCrunch event, Dick told Michael Arrington, they will be “fascinating, non-traditional, and people will love it.”

Dick likened Twitter’s ads to Google’s text ad links mixed in with search results — calling them something that users will actually want.

When pressed by Michael if the ads will be mixed in with the tweet stream, Dick mentioned that it won’t necessarily be mixed in but it might be.

Twitter will also make money charging for API access to partners. Dick said Twitter currently has a few clients already paying for specific access to Twitter API. Twitter will also sell sevice level agreements for partners interested in guaranteed access in the future.

Photo: Samantha Murphy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.