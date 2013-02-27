TOOBIN: The Oscar Pistorius Case Cries Out For A Plea Bargain

Photo: AP

Legal expert Jeffrey Toobin makes a strong case in The New Yorker today that there won’t actually be any courtroom drama in the Oscar Pistorius case as there was with O.J. Simpson.“The Pistorius matter cries out for a plea bargain, and the legal story will probably end that way,” Toobin writes.



It seems pretty clear why a plea deal might be good for Pistorius, the Olympic sprinter who’s accused of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day.

If Pistorius is convicted of premeditated murder, he could be put away for as long as 25 years, according to Toobin.

But prosecutors would be wise to offer a plea deal, too, Toobin argues. Home invasions are really common in South Africa, and prosecutors don’t have a clear motive, he says.

“In any event, the case could go either way — and this is precisely the kind of case that usually ends in a plea bargain,” he added.

Head on over to The New Yorker for more analysis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.