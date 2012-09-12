LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner Will Reveal What's Next At IGNITION

The heated competition between technology platforms to be the ultimate business tool is on.



Facebook has defended the efficacy of ads on the network since coming out of post-IPO quiet period.

Twitter rolled out brand-friendly events pages this summer.

And LinkedIn has been debuting redesigned features all season, including more advanced targeting for business users.

What’s next for LinkedIn? Find out more at the IGNITION: Future of Digital conference, taking place Nov. 27-28, 2012, in New York. LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner will be participating in a keynote interview. Early-bird tickets are on sale now. Grab yours here.

A technology company that has grown in value since its IPO — unlike some others — LinkedIn is also well-positioned to be a leader in social business. In today’s networked world, the value of qualified social connection, or people and brands you might actually want to interact with, increases proportionally to the volume of meaningless social connection: clogged inboxes, endless push advertising, etc.

Right now, LinkedIn is an online leader in creating and parceling out those qualified, high-value connections.

Learn more about social business and the future of digital business models at IGNITION in November. In addition to LinkedIn’s Weiner, confirmed speakers include:

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Jill Abramson, Executive Editor, New York Times

Linda Boff, Executive Director, Global Digital Marketing, GE

Brandon Starkoff, EVP & Managing Director, Starcom Worldwide

Carolyn Everson, VP, Facebook

Henrique de Castro, President Global Media, Mobile & Platforms, Google

Ted Roden, CEO, FancyHands

Michael Dubin, CEO, Dollar Shave Club

Alan Rusbridger, Editor, The Guardian

Check out the full roster here.

For more of an idea of what you can expect this fall, check out the agenda.

And reserve your spot now because after-the-fact discounts will not be offered once the early-bird rate expires.

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for IGNITION updates. See you in November!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.