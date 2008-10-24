How Will LinkedIn Try To Make (More) Money? Market Research

LinkedIn is already profitable, according to CEO Dan Nye, mostly because LinkedIn caters to a specific set of people – professionals. And they make a lot of money — $110,000 on average. So the company can get them to spend money on LinkedIn subscriptions — and get more money for ads than say, MySpace.



But who knows what might happen to the Internet ad market next year. So it makes sense that the company is looking for revenue in more places, like offering its high-value user base to market research firms.

LinkedIn has partnered with six market research firms to run surveys of LinkedIn members — which you’ll have to opt into, so, in theory, no unwanted spam. Researchers will be able to target respondents by title, seniority, function, age, company size, etc. What’s in it for LinkedIn users? Cash, merchandise, or donations to their favourite charities.

Will it take off? It’s possible — everyone likes extra money. But don’t LinkedIn’s six-figure-making professionals have better things to do that fill out Internet surveys?

