The 6 most popular fan theories for how 'Game of Thrones' will end

Warning: spoilers ahead for both HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels.
When it comes to “Game of Thrones” fan theories coming true, the current sixth season has presented us with quite the bounty.
We watched Jon Snow (Kit Harington) get resurrected, learned that Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) will play a huge role in the show’s endgame, watched Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) rise once again from the flames, and saw The Night King in action.
These and other recent events seem to be planting the seeds for countless theories surrounding the show’s endgame. And that conclusion could come sooner than you realise: Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have said they’re considering finishing with an eigth season.
Here are six fan theories about how the show will end that seem the most plausible.
This time around, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) seems to have gotten it right in her search for 'the prince that was promised.' All the elements are coming together.
Has he been reborn? Check. Is he from the line of House Targaryen? Not yet confirmed, but looking pretty likely. All he needs is a sword pulled from fire and the bravery to take on the White Walkers. No problem.
Jon Snow isn't the only candidate for the 'promised' one. This season, another Red Priestess said that Daenerys Targaryen (Emily Clarke) is the prophesied saviour.
What parts of the prophecy does Daenerys meet?
Clearly, she's a member of House Targaryen. Sure, she would be a princess, not a prince. But according to a passage in the 'Song of Ice and Fire' books, the prophecy was written in High Valyrian, in which the word 'prince' is gender-neutral. And we know she wouldn't back down from a battle with the White Walkers.
She was reborn in fire? Check.
They can't both be the chosen one, right?
There's a theory that the two will clash. Jon would represent the North and ice while Daenerys would represent the South and fire.
There's already some belief that Dany is walking down a villainous path, one that has the burned corpses of Khals, the beheaded bodies of slave masters, and a trail of broken hearts. After all, bloodlust does run in the family. Her father was The Mad King.
This fan theory is one of the most popular. There are several layers to it, but here's a short synopsis: The Starks were a point of pride for the people of the North. Since Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was killed, the seeds of the conspiracy were planted. But following anger about the bloody events of the Red Wedding, chaos in the North increases and conspiracy grows.
Many who were loyal to the Starks go on to serve other ruling families, but really they wait. When the right time arrives, they will attack from the inside out. The goal? To place a Stark, most likely Jon Snow, on the Iron Throne.
This theory argues that we have been misled to believe that the White Walkers are the enemies when actually they have an important role to serve in the cleansing of evil from the world. Much like the Biblical story of Noah's Ark, this narrative has it that humans have proven themselves evil and must be punished.
To convince us of this, the show is serving us season after season of the murderous, selfish, deranged acts of humans against other humans in a race to sit on the Iron Throne. What they are really doing is proving themselves unworthy of being in charge.
And when the winter finally comes, the White Walkers will take everyone else out.
And then the old woman says to her grandchildren, 'And that was the Song of Ice and Fire.'
The kids yell, 'Tell us the story again, gram!'
OK, it may not be that sweet a scene. But this fan theory predicts that the entire story of 'Game of Thrones' has already happened and is either being told like a story about mythological heroes of the past or that the entire story is a dream.
One other possibility is that it's all a vision appearing to Bran (Isaac-Hempstead Wright), possibly while unconscious after he was pushed out of the window by Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).
After all, George R.R. Martin's book series, the source material for the series, is called the 'Song of Ice and Fire.' This is because the stories of heroes and wars and great gods are told via singing. And the final book in the series will be called 'A Dream of Spring.'
