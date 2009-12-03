How Will Foursquare Make Money?

The Wall Street Journal has a nice interview with Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley. In it, they ask him how Foursquare will make money.



(Foursquare is the iPhone app that makes a game out of users telling friends where they’re drinking or eating out.)

“There are a lot of ideas we’re working on,” says Dennis.

“We could work with local merchants, get them involved with couponing, or loyalty programs. We’re trying to get advertisers to think the way we do. ‘Hey, liquor sponsor. Why not give users 20 tasks to complete, then some kind of reward? Why not build ad campaigns around [user] experiences?’ We’re also thinking about making our development tools available to brands for monthly fees.”

