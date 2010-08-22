How Will Apple's Touch Based Operating System Translate To TV?

A revamped Apple TV is coming in September, and it’s going to “change everything,” says Digg CEO, and generally plugged-in dude, Kevin Rose on his blog.



Other than the September time frame, Kevin doesn’t add many new details to what we’ve previously heard about the new Apple TV, which has now been dubbed iTV. If you’re late to this, Apple is said to be releasing a $99 box that looks like an iPod with out a screen. It will run on iOS, which is what powers iPhones and iPads.

Rose speculates that the new Apple TV will give Apple a better entry into the living room, allowing for better photo/video sharing, and new video games. He also mentions new apps that could be developed for the big screen.

Here’s our question about the new Apple TV: How will Apple’s touch based operating system work on a TV screen that will not be touch based? We first heard this question from John Gruber and Dan Benjamin on their most recent podcast. They couldn’t really answer it.

Presumably, Apple could include some sort of mouse or pointer that works with the TV, or maybe it will sync up with the iPhone, iPod, or iPad which will be the remote control for the iTV.

Anyone else have any ideas?

See Also: The Next 5 Apple Gadgets To Waste Your Time Obsessing About

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.